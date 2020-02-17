Doctor in Bush Lot fatal accident released on $150K bail

A medical doctor, who was driving a motor car which mowed down three children, leaving one dead at Bush Lot village on the Corentyne last Friday, was on Monday afternoon placed on $150,000 station bail and made to lodge his passport with the police.

Giresh Sadeo, 31, a medical doctor of Number 72 Village,Corentyne was placed in custody following the accident on Friday.However, after complaining of feeling unwell, he was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital on Friday evening where he remained for observation until he was placed on bail.

Sixteen-year-old Aliyah Mohabir and her fourteen-year-old sister Aneela of Number 46 Village were walking on the parapet on the Bush Lot Public Road on Friday around midday when they were stuck down by Sadeo’s car.

Before crashing into the sisters, the driver struck down nine-year old Roshnie Mohan who was crossing the road from south to north.In an effort to avoid the child the driver pulled towards the northern side when he crashed into the Mohabir siblings.

According to police information, the driver of the car was proceeding east along the northern carriageway at a normal rate of speed when he noticed the school child who was standing on the southern side of the road suddenly ran into the path of his vehicle.

In an effort to avoid the collision with the child the driver swerved left but struck her; he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the two pedestrians who were walking on the parapet.Mohan sustained minor injuries.

One of the two sisters fell onto a man who was riding a bicycle while the other was flung into the air, fell onto the car and then onto the road.

The injured girls were picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital and they subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further medical evaluation.

According to family members Aliyah sustained injuries to her head as well as damage to the liver and kidney.

As regards the legal aspect of the matter,a file is currently being prepared to be sent for legal advice, while a post-mortem examination is expected to be done on the body of the teen on Tuesday.

The younger sister remains a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital nursing a fractured leg.Family members said they shared a very close bond and are usually inseparable.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, the girl’s mother Bashwattie Ramrich said the family is still trying to come to grips with the passing of their eldest child.