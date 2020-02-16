Wins for President’s College, Marian Academy, East Ruimveldt

THE Milo U-18 Football tournament opened with a bang today at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

The tournament, which is also sponsored by the Ministry of Education’s Stop Gender-based Violence campaign, saw a total of 17 goals scored during the three matches contested.

President’s College manhandled Queenstown 4-0 to kick things off.

A double from Shalom Chisholm (41st, 69th) and single strikes from Montel McAlmont (25th) and Jeremiah Johnson (28th) were the other two scores that accounted for the scoring.

In the second game, Marian Academy got the start they needed when they whipped St Joseph’s 3-1.

Roland Hamilton’s 17th minute strike opened the scoring for Marian and it was followed up in the 46th by Chad Henry.

However, Khalil Gittens’ 48th minute strike brought the game back to life for St Joseph, after which Ricardo Percival (50th) added the third in favour of the Carifesta Avenue side.

In the third game of the afternoon, St Stanislaus College went down 3-6 to East Ruimveldt Secondary.

East Ruimveldt opened the scoing with Cleon Wray in the 4th minute before Keion Marques doubled it up in the 17th.

Things would not get easier for the Brickdam side as four more goals were scored without a response; Donahvon Pyle (21st and 42nd), Jermaine Harris (24th) and Devonte Cummings (31th).

When St Stanislaus got going, they fired in three goals within nine minutes; Isaiah Jackson (43rd), Jodel Fernandes (49th) and Shawn Robertson (54th).

Matches continue today with three more games

Bishops’ High will open the day with a battle against Cummings Lodge with Christianburg Secondary meeting Golden Grove at 13:45hrs.

Lodge Secondary and Ann’s Grove will play the last game of the afternoon.