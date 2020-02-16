Smith, Hodge hundreds frustrate Jaguars

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, (CMC) – Superb unbeaten hundreds from veteran Devon Smith and captain Kavem Hodge dashed Guyana Jaguars’ hopes of a final day victory, as Windward Islands Volcanoes forced a draw in their fifth round match of the Regional Four-Day Championship here Sunday.

Starting the day on 47 for one – still requiring a further 62 runs to erase their first innings deficit, Volcanoes were 273 without further loss in their second innings when rain ended the contest prematurely at the National Stadium, about 20 minutes after tea.

The 38-year-old Smith was unbeaten on 147 not out, a knock that spanned 261 balls, nearly 5-½ hours and included 12 fours and a six.

Hodge, meanwhile, made exactly 100, striking 11 fours off 228 balls in a shade over five hours at the crease, after resuming the day on 17.

Together the pair, posted 263 for the second wicket after coming together late on Saturday’s penultimate day to stabilise the innings after Roland Cato (2) fell cheaply.

On 16 at the start, Smith marched to 85 at lunch accompanied by Hodge on 41, as Volcanoes cruised to 147 for one.

The Grenadian reached his 38th first class hundred but first of the season in the seventh over after the resumption, cutting seamer Chris Barnwell to deep point for a single.

Unbeaten on 90 at tea with the hosts on 256 for one, Hodge raised his third first class hundred in the fourth over after the break with a top-edged pull for four off pacer Nial Smith, which narrowly evaded the fielder in the deep.