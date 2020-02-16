Jeffrey, Mohamed, Singh star at GMR&SC |National Race of Champions

By Stephan Sookram

IT was smooth sailing for several competitors as the first National Race of Champions got underway Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

Rameez Mohamed dominated the Starlet Class while Stefan Jeffrey dominated Group Three with Chet Singh leading the Group Two class when the event kick started.

Chet was the dominant force in Group Two, charging to three dominant wins in the class.

In the Starlet Cup event, Mohamed, who was re-elected as president of the club last week, dominated the starlet cup after defending champion, Motilall Deodass, dropped out with mechanical issues.

On the bike end of things, Kevin Persaud recovered from a massive fall in race one to take races two and three.

Details in tomorrow’s edition