GCB/Dave’s West Indian Imports U-15 tournament Round 1 |Hercules says U-15 tourney crucial for development of young cricketers

By Clifton Ross

PRESIDENT’S XI coach Ryan Hercules said today’s start to the 2020 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Dave’s West Indian Imports U-15 tournament is a major stepping-stone for his players as they officially get their careers on the road.

Hercules, a former National youth pacer, told Chronicle Sport on the eve of the opening round, that apart from instilling winning principles in the youths he plans to teach them the intricacies of being an ambassador on and off the field.

“This is the transition stage where you have to be a bit more technical with the players. I played U-15 for Guyana and this is where the learning process begins because it teaches them discipline, while it gets them on the right track of becoming good ambassadors for their county and eventually country”, said the coach.

The Essequibian, who made his debut for the Guyana National U-15 team back in 2003, said he wants his players to learn the importance of gelling as a team, adding that over the next few rounds the players will be allowed to play and absorb in a pressure-free environment.

“When I played U-15, I wanted to enjoy my cricket with no pressure, meet teammates and do well and that’s what I plan to teach my team. But in the process I still have to set goals to achieve and give them small goals as well. Overall it’s about helping them enjoy cricket because after U-15 it’s usually the U-17, U-19 and possibly West Indies youth call-ups in-between; then you’re a senior.” Hercules pointed out.

Hercules, currently coaches the Guyana Police Force Sports Club team, the Essequibo senior team, title winners in the local Jaguars franchise league 50-Overs and 3-Day tournaments, and was one of the assistant coaches during the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise.

The former pacer stated that his approach to the U-15 team will differ from that of his tactics used with the Essequibo franchise and other seasoned players he coaches. He noted that while the senior guys are used to hitting the ground running, he wants the President’s XI youths to go out and learn about the game by virtue of playing with a free mind.

“If it was the seniors then we would have gone out and worked hard from the start but I want my younger guys to enjoy the tournament because you could be talented and have no discipline and love for the game and not go anywhere in your career”.

President’s XI will be facing Berbice in their first game and the coach, switching to the on-field aspect of learning, said he wants to see competitive cricket being played by all teams over the course of the competition.

“I’m hoping for a good tourney from the youths. Back when we played U-15 we were scoring 260 runs and so and guys like Richard Ramdeen, Steven Jacobs and others were already playing competitive cricket. So when you start being competitive at that age, eventually you go far in your cricket,” Hercules ended.

Round one bowls off today with its pair of matches from 09:30hrs, with President’s XI versus Berbice at Bourda while Demerara and Essequibo clash at the Lusignan ground.