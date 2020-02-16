First National Race of Champions| GMR&SC expects intense day of racing

AN intense day of racing is expected today when the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) runs off its first National Race of Champions.

According to president Rameez Mohamed, the event, which is scheduled for a 09:00hrs start is expected to feature some of the country’s best drivers in action.

According to Mohamed, the event is already heating up

“We have been seeing a lot of impromptu challenges showing up on social media among the competitors in the group and we feel that we are in for an intense day of racing.”

As it relates to the event, GMR&SC boss, who was re-elected this week said that the club is more than ready to host the event.

“Yes, we had a bit of a late start in the planning of the event, but we are more than ready to host the first circuit racing event. We held a successful tuning session yesterday where several competitors were seen going through the rounds.”

In a bid to bring more competitors in, the club has also devised a street-car class where persons could race their road-going machines for a five-lap shootout. Mohamed said that this had encouraging signs yesterday.

“We saw that a lot of the street-car class competitors showed up today (yesterday) to get the seat time and that was very encouraging.

“We also had a few cars getting their scrutineering checks done and getting their errors pointed out, en route to being corrected for tomorrow (today). All in all, it seemed a good day.”

Today’s action is sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise, Tropical Shipping, KFC and Hand-In-Hand Insurance. (CC)