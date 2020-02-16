Bent Street and Rio All-Stars to contest Magnum Mash Cup final

FORMER champions Bent Street and emerging force Rio All-Stars will contest the grand finale of the 3rd annual Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Futsal Championship on Saturday February 22 following semi-final wins on Saturday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Bent Street justified their tag as tournament favourite with a 5-3 win over dark horses Kingston. Colin Nelson led the way with a first half double in the third and 18th minute. He was assisted by the trio of William Europe, Sheldon Holden and Adrian Aaron who scored in the 11th, 24th and 26th minute respectively.

For the loser, Stephon Reynolds once again solidified his status as a star of the future with his third consecutive hat-trick in the knockout round. Reynolds scored in the 10th, 31st and 38th minute. Meanwhile, Rio All-Stars battled past Leopold Street 3-1.

In what was a rematch from the earlier group round which ended scoreless, Rio All-Stars upset Leopold Street led by a double from Kelsey Benjamin in the 19th and 35th minute. Adding a goal in the ninth minute was Trayon Bobb. For the loser, Delwyn Fraser found the back of the net in the 25th minute.

The losing finalists will face-off in the third place playoff. Winner of the event will pocket $600,000 and the championship trophy, while the second place side will collect $400,000 and the respective trophy. On the other hand, the third and fourth place unit will receive $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy. Among the other sponsors of the event include the National Sports Commission and MVP Sports.