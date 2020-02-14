Linden man dies in tractor accident

A 43-year old man of Coomacka Mines, Linden died on Thursday after he fell off of a tractor at Malali backdam, Demerara River.

Dead is Keith Simmons Giles, a chainsaw operator of Coomacka Mines.

Reports are that around 1300hrs on Thursday, the man was standing on the front bar of a moving tractor at the Malali backdam when he fell-off of the vehicle.One of the wheels ran over him and he was picked-up in an unconscious state and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex with severe chest injuries.

The man died while receiving medical attention.The body is presently lying at the hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the tractor was taken into custody as police investigate the accident.