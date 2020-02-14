592 Soca Monarch set for tomorrow night 

– Branding Harding to defend his title

As Guyana celebrates its 50th Republic Anniversary in the year of 2020, the Department of Culture has

partnered with Hits and Jams Entertainment to execute several events.

With several events already successfully executed, the 592 Soca Monarch Final Competition is next on the calendar of activities.

Tomorrow night at the D’Urban Park, the Soca Monarch competition will see 15 local artistes competing for the ultimate title of Guyana’s Soca King or Queen.

These artistes include 2020 Junior Soca Monarch Relon Sumner, Diana Chapman, Rudolph ‘Sweet

Kendingo’ Kendal, DJ Avalanche, Kady Kish, Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts, Osbert ‘Vintage’ Cain, Stephen Ramphal, Lisa ‘Lisa Banton’ John, Joseph ‘Hot Rass’ Smith, Jonathan ‘Lil Red’ King, Adrian ‘Cardiac’, Lewis, Shaundell ‘JP’ Alleyne, Jumo Primo and reigning Soca Monarch Brandon Harding.

The 592 Soca Monarch will walk away with $1.5Million, while the runner up will win $750,000. The third and fourth place winners will receive $500,000 and $250,000 respectively. There will also be a prize of $100,000 for the ‘Best Newcomer’.

Trinidad SuperStar, Shall Marshall along with our very own Colwyn ‘ Lil Colwyn’ Blair will also be

performing at the event.

Tickets cost $1,000 and can be purchased at White Castle Fish Shop, Exclusive Styles and That Look Boutique.

This event is brought to you by 592 Beer, 50th Jubilee Committee and Hits and Jams Entertainment.