50 Guyanese to be honoured by New York Mayor

Caribbean Life- February 11,2020- Mayor of the City of New York, Bill de Blasio, and First Lady, Chirlane McCray, will on Feb. 27, honor 50 Guyanese citizens who have made outstanding contributions to their homeland, and the diaspora, during an exciting presentation to celebrate Guyana’s 50th Republic Jubilee.

The Awards Gala and cultural presentation, (invitation only) being hosted in collaboration with the Guyana Republic Jubilee Committee, and Three Counties Foundation, CEO James Richmond, will be held at Gracie Mansion, in New York City, from 5:30 pm.

Honorees are: Judge Ingrid Joseph Claire Goring, Aminta Kilawan Narine, Mark Anthony Benschop, James C. Richmond, Dr. Linda Felix-Johnson, Jonnel Doris, Ingrid Griffith, Harold Miller, Dr. Juliet Emanuel, Dave Narine, Patricia Jordan-Langford Courtney Noel, Mahadeo Shivraj, Mohamed Hack, Arsalan Mohamed, Doris Rodney, Dr. Terrence Blackman, Dr. Dhanpaul Narine, Cheddi Jagan Jr., Vishnu Mahadeo, Roger Gary, Tony Singh, George Michael Harry, Monica Sanchez, Sherif Barker Fraser, Errol Lewis, Menes de griot ,Verna Walcott-White, Viburt Bernard, Pamela Bruce, Dr. Ivelaw Griffith, Pam McKenzie, Khyume Khan, Rhonda Bovell O’Reilly, Randolph Holder, Deodat Urpersaud, Peter Kong, Romanee Kallicharran, Shoan Sampson, Hugh Hamilton, Tangerine Clarke, Adrian Dutchin, Ryan (GucciBoss) Lynton, RKHTY, Trevon (Vibes) Shury, Zamal Sankar, Mark Arthur, Brian Roberts and Joan Bakiriddin.

Special recognition & honor will go to cultural icon, Jimmy Hamilton and late West Indian Cricketer, Basil Butcher. The South American country, that became a Republic on Feb. 23, 1970, and is celebrated with several annual Mashramani parades across Guyana, will be commemorated in a big way at the civic building where a wide cross-section of Guyanese will celebrate in unity. Prominent Guyanese expected to attended are, Senator Roxanne Persaud, Assemblywoman Alicia L. Hyndman, Ambassador of Guyana to the United States, Riyad Insanally, Permanent Representative and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Guyana to the United Nations, Rudolph M. Ten-Pow, Consul General of Guyana to New York, Barbara Atherly, and others.