10 advance to Calypso Monarch 2020 finals

SUNDAY evening, the Bartica Community Centre Ground came alive with the heated competition among the Calypso Monarch semi-finalists who vied to secure a spot in the top 10.

It was a close competition, and in the end, the best 10 were selected.

Those selected were Karen Bennett, who goes by the stage name “Queen Makeeba”; Roger Hinds known as “Young Bill Rogers”; Linden Mantis called “Mighty Breeze”; Joel “Messenger” Gonsalves; Daria Barrow called “Queen Dairy”; Lester Charles known as “De Professor”; Jovinski Thorne; Linden “Mighty Smoker” Stewart; Quincy “Ego” Lacon and Omaiah Hall.

These 10 persons will take on the defending champion Kenroy Fraser called “Mighty Believer” on Friday evening, for the ultimate title of Calypso Monarch 2020.

This year saw several new faces in the competition who outperformed seasoned campaigners like Diana Chapman and others. One of the crowd’s favourite was 18-year-old Omaiah Hall. With her entry “Tell Me How Come”, Hall won the Junior Calypso Monarch and is shaking the feet of the contestants in the senior category.

Her exceptional star quality was evident on stage Sunday night as she moved the crowd with her song and energetic performance.

She told Guyana Chronicle that her song is a raw, bold political statement.

“This song is asking the questions that I need to be answered. This year, being my first year voting, I had to do some major research and what I found was shocking. So the song speaks to what I found out and the questions that I want to be answered,” she said.

Noting that her dream is to win, she said she is ready to take on the ‘big guns’ in the senior finals on Friday.

It has been 10 years since a junior competitor made it to the senior finals.

This event is hosted annually as part of Guyana’s Republic celebrations, and much emphasis is being placed on the execution of these activities this year since it is the country’s 50th anniversary.

This weekend will also see other activities and competitions like the Film Festival, 592 Soca Monarch Competition, Panorama and more. Leading up to the big celebration on February 23 are many events and everyone is urged to participate fully.

The Ministry of Cohesion has formulated a special committee which is putting much effort to ensure these cultural activities give every person the opportunity to showcase, celebrate and embrace all things Guyanese.