Marian Academy dubs Inter-school Mixed Relay Championship a success

MARIAN Academy is calling their recently hosted Inter-school Mixed Relay Championship, which was held at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary a major success.

The project is a component of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations for the fifth-form students who are preparing to write the 2020 Examination, and was solely sponsored by Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) Inc.

There were 14 races of a total of 11 events, which included U-14 4x100m, U-16 4x100m, U-18 4x100m, U-14 4x400m, U-16 4x400m, U-18 4x400m, U-14 800m Medley, U-16 1500m Medley, U-18 1500m Medley, Open 4x100m and Open 4x400m.

With favourable weather, the races went smoothly as planned and finished on time.

The students of the Physical Education class worked along with the Competition Committee (Aaliya Singh, Renuka Ramcharan, Kelliann Sauers, Roland Hamilton and Jade Atwell), the Physical Education teacher (Mr Keith Smith), Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) officials and fourth form Physical Education class as volunteers.

“On behalf of principal, Sr Marie Harper O.S.U, Mr Keith Smith declared the commencement of the project. Last year’s winners, The Business School, again ran away with the championship honours. They were followed by Charlestown Secondary and Chase Academy,” the school said in a release.

The release stated that “once again, the CSEC Physical Education students, that are preparing to sit the 2020 May/June Examinations, extend their gratitude to their sole sponsor – Strategic Recruitment Solutions – and all those who contributed to the project.”