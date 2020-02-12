2,000 housing subsidies soon

…as CH&PA rolls out US$27M Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme

…50 core houses also to be built in Sophia, other communities

THE Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will soon accelerate its US$27M Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme – a move that would see approximately 2,000 subsidies being distributed and a number of core houses built.

In making the announcement during his appearance on Guyana Chronicle’s Vantage Point on Tuesday, CH&PA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lelon Saul, explained that the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme has three components – Affordable and Sustainable Housing; Consolidation of existing Housing Schemes; and Support and Institutional Strengthening. It is under the Affordable and Sustainable Housing component that US$5M has been earmarked for a Home Improvement Subsidy Programme that will see 2,000 persons accessing as much as $500,000 to rehabilitate their homes. Under this component as well, another US$5M has been budgeted for the construction of 250 core homes.

According to Saul, very soon, CH&PA will commence the disbursement of the subsidies and the construction of 50 of the 250 core homes. “In terms of the subsidies, we are currently going through the beneficiaries’ selection process for home improvement subsidies and core houses…and very shortly we will disburse subsidies for home improvements and about 50 core houses [will be constructed] in the Sophia area,” the CEO disclosed.

The programme, which targets low income households, spans from La Bonne Intention (LBI) on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) to Georgetown to Great Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD), and is being implemented by the Ministry of Communities through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) with funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

During the ongoing selection process, preference is being given to households that are occupying their low-income lots but are living in buildings that do not meet habitable requirements such as shacks. Preferences will also be given to persons with disabilities who meet the requirements. The core houses will be constructed at the size of no less 330 square feet, and the design will be expandable and will include a sanitary block.

Once a person has been selected to benefit from the core homes support programme, that household will be required to make an equity share contribution of Guy$100,000. The additional cost of the home will be covered under the programme with each unit costing approximately $4M.

With respect to the subsidies, CH&PA, under the programme, will provide the materials and the beneficiary household will be required to provide 100 per cent of the labour to effect the improvement works. The types of improvements eligible include: repairs to roofs, walls, floors including the completion of wet areas, improvements of earthen or wooden floors, and replacement of walls with more durable materials and expansion of homes in cases of overcrowding.

Turning his attention to the Consolidation of existing Housing Schemes Component, Saul said under this project Sophia, located in Greater Georgetown, has benefitted significantly with the construction and rehabilitation of roads within the area. “If you go through that area, you will see the roads and bridges that are in place and significant upgrades were done in terms of the road network. In total, under the US$16M component, 34km of asphaltic roads, 20km of drainage improvements including the construction of concrete drains where necessary, and 8km of sidewalks are expected to be upgraded.

This component will also see the installation of 10km of solar-integrated street lights and the construction of eight recreational facilities. While this component was first rolled out in the Sophia Housing Scheme, it will spread to other low-income communities within the programme boundary.