Linden erects monument to remember protesters killed during PPP rule

…Mayor Arrindell, others say wounds still fresh

IN an effort to pay homage to the three Lindeners who were killed by police while protesting for cheaper electricity, the people of Linden have built a monument to honour the martyrs: Shemroy Bouyea, Allan Lewis and Ron Sommerset.

The men were shot dead on July 18 on the MacKenzie/Wismar Bridge. The monument, which is a concrete structure with the design of an iron fist, symbolises the united fight of Lindeners during that period. It is located at the July 18th memorial site, just a stone’s throw from where the trio was killed. Funds for the construction of the monument were made in the 2019 budget and Minister of Finance, Winston Jordon, who related that the call for same was often made during the annual memorial ceremony and candle light vigil, by relatives and friends.

On Sunday evening, at the APNU-AFC rally, Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, said that the wounds of the 2012 rally are still fresh and have left indelible mark on each and every Lindener, so that they will never forget the days when Guyanese were shot down for demonstrating their democratic right of protesting. “You know, you lived it, you faced it, you endured it Linden! and so we know what it feels like when people decide that they are going to shoot our youths when we stand up to protest. Nobody has to come and tell us that, we know what it felt like,” she said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by former Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira, who described those days as dark. “Comrades we lived in a country, where protestors, innocent protestors like Mark Benschop, his freedom was taken away from him; we lived in a country, comrades, where Crum Ewing, Ronald Waddell, Shemroy Bouyea, Ron Summerset and Allan were brutally murdered, because they were exercising their democratic right.”

The anger and hurt of the 2012 struggle have been continuously made on the campaign trail, since it demonstrated one of the most trying and tumultuous time in Linden’s recent history. Not only did the three Lindeners die, but many more were injured and some were even left with terminal wounds as a result of the occurrences of July 18. At a recent Amelia’s Ward meeting, former Regional Chairman, Sharma Solomon, who was at the forefront of the protest line called out Prime Ministerial Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party, Brigadier Mark Phillips, for not representing his fellow Lindeners, during a struggle, as a senior officer in the army, but now is campaigning for the same Party that was allegedly responsible for the death of three Lindeners.

Solomon alluded to the 2012 struggle, as one of the saddest times recorded in the history of Linden. “The inquiry said on the day of the 18th, it was only the state, the police, those who directed the police, were doing the shooting, those who were there to protect you were killing you, this brother who now supports this merciless force, instead of coming through this town and even a slight acknowledgement of those brothers who were murdered by the party, this brother never even gave an acknowledgement,” Solomon said.

Phillips who identifies as a Lindener went at great length at the PPP Linden rally to explain why he is hoping to pull Linden votes for the party. During his speech at the rally, he spoke extensively on why Lindeners should vote for the PPP, but according to Solomon, not once, did he allude to the most trying time in the history of the township and how the very party was the one who called for the electricity hike, which aimed at oppressing the people even further.

Solomon questioned how a Lindener can choose the party that was responsible for the death of his fellow Lindeners and never represented the rights of his people when the political powers at that time, instructed law enforcement officers to open fire on the protestors. Solomon revealed that at that time, he was Regional Chairman and met with senior army officers who related that they were instructed to open fire by political forces.

“We must send that message loud and clear, because if you identify as one of us, you must feel what we felt; we felt that for 32 days, a government not only killing your citizens, not only killing your brothers and sisters but suppressing and oppressing your brothers and sisters,” the former RC said.

Only last week relatives of the three men came together and sued the State for $450 M, claiming that the police were reckless and used unnecessary force in the killing of their relatives. Two of the men were shot in the chest while one was shot in the back. It is believed that the shooters were standing about 15 feet away from the protesters when they opened fire. The lawsuit was filed by attorney-at-law Darren Wade on behalf of the following claimants: Rodwell Lewis the son of Allan Lewis, Jacqueline Bouyea the mother of Shemroy Bouyea and Margaret Somerset the mother of Ron Somerset

Appreciated

Relatives of the martyrs expressed high appreciation for the monument. At the announcement of its construction, Rodwell Lewis, said he was happy that the monument was finally coming to a reality since there were requests made since 2012 for this to be done. A street in the Wismar Housing Scheme was named ‘Allan Lewis Avenue’. The mother of Shemroy Bouyea also welcomed the decision. “I am happy about it and I think it is a very good thing,” she said.

Former Member of Parliament Vanessa Kissoon who was also at the forefront of the protest said the monument was sincerely welcomed by the relatives of the men and residents as well. She said it was long overdue and will surely signify the ultimate price paid by the trio. In addition to the Linden martyrs monument, another monument was constructed at Christianburg in memory of those who perished in the Son Chapman massacre. Both monuments cost $8.4 M.