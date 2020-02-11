David Arthur Granger: The best, most qualified candidate; most viable option for re-election

Dear Editor,

I HAVE worked for His Excellency the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Brigadier David Arthur Granger, in the capacity of Regional Councillor at Upper Demerara Berbice. Since in Opposition, and for the past years, he is a humble character, who has always brought his ardent chess skills to the political arena, continuing to mesmerise the public with great ideas and vision.

Guyana is at a critical juncture of its development, as we see His Excellency lay out the Decade of Development. We cannot allow ourselves to return to the state we were in prior to 2015. The President has since ensured that the focal point of his administration is the education sector, ensuring that it is well financed, and that the personnel is in place to move the sector forward.

Through consultation with the Administration of the Cyril Potter College of Education, His Excellency has ensured that they have a spanking new G$51M science laboratory, with support from the Chinese Government. This new addition is expected to ensure that the highest quality of educators are produced from the institution. He made it clear that for us to move seamlessly into technological development, our teachers must first be properly trained and given the tools needed for success.

It is with his vision, that we have reconfigured the education system, having our highest budgetary allocation in the history of Guyana at G$52.2B in 2019; spending over G$150B since being elected. With the main interests of the sector being improved infrastructure, upgrading of facilities, advancements through Information and Communication Technology, Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and robotics, just to name a few.

The restructuring of the Automatic Promotion Policy has been initiated; a policy that was not properly crafted by the previous administration, allowing for low matriculation rates across the country. There has been Curriculum recrafting taking place for the first time since the 1970s, critical areas of the sector that needed decisive leadership, to ensure Guyanese are given a quality education.

It is always fun to remember the story of the Five B’s initiative; the President was offered by his friend a birthday gift of his choice; and he, without hesitation, stated, he would like to have, Buses, Bicycles, Breakfast, Boots, Bookbags, Boats for the children that found it difficult to attend school; surely His Excellency could have opted for a fancy vehicle for himself, but that is the character of this humble gentleman.

Studies have shown that it is this initiative that has ensured the significant decline of dropouts, and the students are in school on time. Parents have been able to save in excess of G$30,000 a month per child, through the initiative of our Brigadier. These policies have led us to achieve the highest pass rate in the Caribbean at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations at over 70 per cent; with the highest pass rates of English Language and Mathematics in the history of Guyana.

As we go to the polls on 2nd March, 2020; I, Douglas Charles Gittens, hereby endorse His Excellency, Brigadier David Arthur Granger, the best, most qualified candidate, most viable option for reelection as President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, a man of class, integrity, respectability, accountability and quality leadership.

Regards,

Douglas Charles Gittens

Candidate

Geographic List of Candidates

A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance for Change

Upper Demerara Berbice