Wounds still fresh

…Barticans reminded of February 2008 mass murder

…former Bartica deputy mayor warns Guyanese against PPP

WARNING that the future of the nation’s children is at stake, Bartica’s former Deputy Mayor, Kamala Persaud, said Guyana should never return to the dark days of mass murders compounded by poor health, education and utility services.

Persaud was among speakers who addressed a huge rally held by the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) at the Bartica Sports Centre on Friday. Turning back the pages of history, Persaud, in an electrifying speech, said Bartica, in February, 2008, was “raped” of its pride and dignity, when a criminal gang descended on the then village, killing a total of 12 Guyanese. The wounds, she said, remain fresh in the minds of residents.

“My cousin lost her only son and many of us across Guyana, lost our sons and daughters to senseless killings under the PPP/C government. We will never forget those days because we still cry bitter tears,” Persaud said.

Between 2000 and 2008, during the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) 23-year reign in office, there were three massacres: Lusignan, where 11 people were killed; Bartica where another 12 were killed, and at Lindo Creek, where eight miners were shot, battered and set afire. During that period, Guyanese also witnessed a number of extra-judicial killings.

The former Deputy Mayor said since the APNU+AFC Government took office in 2015, the safety and security of the nation have significantly improved.

Turning her attention to the water sector, Persaud reported that many communities within the Cuyuni-Mazaruni District (Region Seven) had little to no access to potable water. The situation, she posited, was the same for other parts of the country. She pointed out that Karrau is among communities that now have access to potable water.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in its 2019 Human Development Report, disclosed that 96 per cent of the 750,000 people living Guyana has access to potable water.

The health sector, prior to May 2015, was poorly managed, the APNU+AFC Candidate told the multitude of supporters, noting that Barticans suffered as a result. “The Bartica Hospital was in a deplorable state, we were losing lives because they did not have adequate equipment, and I can tell you proudly here today, that that has changed. From four doctors, Bartica Hospital now has 16 doctors,” she said to cheers, and the blowing of horns.

Advanced medical services are now being offered at the Bartica Regional Hospital, she further reported, noting that safe deliveries are now being done at the facility. In the education sector, Persaud said the Public Education Transportation Service (PETS) has brought much relief to school children and their parents. Under PETS, a programme initiated by President David Granger, buses, boats and bicycles are distributed across the country to ensure that students are safely, and within a timely manner, transported to their schools.

“This visionary leader understood what this nation truly needed. We don’t need a $50,000 handout when is elections time to bribe you the parents,” the former Deputy Mayor said as she applauded President Granger for investing significantly in the education sector.

For her, the greatest achievement of the APNU+AFC Administration was its ability to foster unity in the country.

According to her, the country is more unified under this administration.

Based on the APNU+AFC’s track record, Persaud lobbied for all of Bartica, and the rest of Guyana, to vote resoundingly for the coalition on March 2, 2020 when General and Regional Elections are expected to be held. “We must continue to ensure that the persons who deprived us of development stay out,” she told the APNU+AFC supporters, even as she invited the PPP/C supporters to join the coalition.

For her, the PPP/C cares less about the people of Guyana, and is more interested in “power, perks and privileges.”