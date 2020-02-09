Wiggins game-high 25 carries Munroe College to fifth straight win

FRESHMAN guard Kevon Wiggins exploded with a game-high 25 points to lift Munroe College Express to their fifth straight win on Thursday night in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) league in New York.

The victory was the first time this season that the Bronx team were able to get over the 100-point mark.

They have improved to 10-15 (overall record) and 6-9 in Region XV play.

Let by the explosive senior national Guyanese basketball player, the college were able to ease past ASA College-Manhattan 101-77.

For Wiggins, who was named the college’s Student Athlete-of-the-Week on Wednesday, his shots were falling.

He shot 10-18 from the field, which included four of eight from the three-point line. However, as has become customary, the 19-year-old proved his all-round game with five rebounds, four steals and two assists.

The 6’ 3” guard is turning heads with his impressive plays. So far, he has tallied 282 points from 17 games at an impressive 16.6 points per game (his highest average of the season).

The Berbician, who had a career-high nine steals on Tuesday night, has a total of 31 steals, 24 assists and 63 rebounds so far.

With his latest victory, Wiggins now has seven 20-plus point games this season.