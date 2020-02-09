Over 50 horses entered as Trophy Stall donates trophies for outstanding performers

MORE than 50 horses are expected to take the track today when the Rising Sun Turf Club, in collaboration with Banks DIH Limited and Trophy Stall, stages its grand one-day horse race meet at the Rising Sun Turf Club Arima Park, West Coast Berbice.

Six races are carded for the day with close to $3M in cash, trophies and other prizes up for grabs.

The feature event is for horses classified G and Lower over 1400m for a winning take of $400 000 with stakes and trophy donated by Banks DIH Limited.

A ding-dong battle is expected with Settling Star, Santa Cruz Lady, Valentina, Goodwill Boy, Chamelie and Precise Moment looking to attain the top prize.

Among those entered to compete in the 1400m event for H3 maiden horses and those that did not race for over a year for the $300 000 winning take are Sweet Return, Not This Time, Miss Olympic, Catch A Glimpse and Touch Down.

Bank Note, Simba, She is a Man Eater, Perfect Dream, Catholic Boy, Perfect Drift, Sunday Silence, Up Top Boss, Perfect Storm and Perfect Pleasure will all be looking for a perfect day in the event for three-year-olds Open Guyana-bred animals .The top prize is $300 000 and trophy for the Over-1100m.

The K and Lower event will see animals race over 1100m for a winner’s take of $200 000 and trophy. Cherish Me, Irish Boy, First Prince, Prince D and Game Over are among those set to compete.

The L and Lower Open animals will be galloping for a bounty of $150 000 and trophy over a distance of 1100m. Looking to cross the line first are Fresh Prince, Secret Escape, Fresh Dancer, Prince D and Irish Boy.

The L Class maiden race has the likes of The Republican, Osana, Song Bird, Dan Star, Escape, Princess Selene, City Of Lights, Maximum Cash, Rhiman Star and Joyful Love competing over 1100m for the winning prize of $125 000 and trophy.

Sponsors are Banks DIH Limited, Colin Elcock Delmur Trading, Trophy Stall, Romell Jagroop, Jumbo Jet and Shariff Racing Stables among others.

Outstanding jockey, stable and trainer will all be presented with accolades, compliments of Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall.

Contact and queries can be made with Fazal Habibulla on telephone 657-7010. Race time is 13:00hrs.