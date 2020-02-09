National cyclist killed on Rupert Craig Highway

— former chief-of-staff in police custody

JUDE Bentley, 41, a businessman and former national cyclist, was killed after he was struck down on the Rupert Craig Highway, in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy turn, at approximately 05:00hrs on Saturday morning by a black Land Cruiser.

The driver was identified as former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Rear Admiral (Ret’d) Gary Best. The vehicle also uprooted a utility pole in the accident.

Bentley owned and operated a sports bicycle shop on Robb Street. He was well known in the cycling community. He also employed current and past cyclists and sponsored events and assisted many in the sport.

Reports indicate that Bentley and Best were heading east along the road. The driver tried to avoid hitting Bentley and struck a utility pole but still managed to hit the cyclist and dragged him several feet away from the point of impact.

Grief-stricken members of the local cycling fraternity, relatives and friends were at the scene of the accident as Bentley’s body lay on the road covered with a white cloth.

When contacted, police said Best is in custody at the Kitty Police Station and underwent a breathalyser test as investigations continue. Best is expected to receive station bail since he is not a flight risk.

One of Bentley’s cycling colleagues at the scene of the accident was in a state of shock as the two were supposed to meet for their riding exercise.

“When he was leaving this morning, he called me and tell me he leaving house right now. I said ‘alright, good, I coming down to town’; so while I was riding coming down now, I said man this man ain’t reach up here yet, something wrong, because he called me a good time ago and tell me he leaving home, he was supposed to done reach me up,” his colleague said.

Further, he said after he reached Sheriff Street, something motivated him to keep spinning around Sheriff Street and Conversation Tree, Bel Air, Railway Embankment Roadway in anticipation of meeting Bentley.

“I said maybe he got a puncture or something; while going up the road a car man meet me and tell me a cyclist get knock down by the S-turn, so right away I saying no man, don’t let it be Jude; now when I reach I see is Jude,” the cyclist said.

According to Christophe Enzo, a relative of Bentley, in his Facebook post, stated “When you now start back riding, and on your second day you see your brother laying on the ground as you were going to meet him to take an early morning ride. Really sad to lose you Jude, you brought me into cycling, motivated me so much, can’t believe this,”

On Saturday, the R&R International-sponsored 11-race Programme in the National Park was postponed due to the passing of Bentley.

He was also a member of the Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club and was slated to compete in Saturday’s race.

The cyclists at the National Park, on Saturday, observed a minute of silence and a lap of honour in tribute to their lost friend.