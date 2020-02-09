Demerara Cricket Board Under-15 Inter-Association 2020

East Coast crowned champions

EAST Coast are champions of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under-15 Inter-Association tournament, following the side’s high net run-rate.

West Demerara had protested the match against Georgetown in the first round and after the committee met and discussed the protest; a decision was made to award the match to West Demerara.

As such, East Coast, West Demerara and Georgetown were all on 12 points.

However, on net run-rate East Coast came out with the best net run-rate of 1.063; Georgetown came second on 0.907 and West Demerara on -0.784.

The tournament concluded its third and final round matches on Friday.

In the matches Joshua Alves destroyed West Demerara claiming 4 for 6 to take East Coast to victory while Dave Mohabir spun Georgetown to victory after collecting 5 for 12.

At the Lusignan Community Centre ground, West Demerara won the toss and elected to take first strike, but they struggled to score only managing 24 all out from 16 overs of the 50 overs. East Coast started off their bowling with Bramanand Robindranauth collecting 2 for 11 while Alex Datterdeen took 3 for 5 and the most instrumental bowler, Alves, claimed 4 for 6.

In reply, East Coast raced to victory only losing opener Josh Alves who scored 4, while the other opener scored 9 not out and Nicholas Shiopersaud top-scored with an unbeaten 10 to chase their team to the victory target of 25 from 13.5 overs. Nityanand Matura was the lone wicket-taker for the West Demerara side. East Coast won by 9 wickets.

Meanwhile at Everest, East Bank won the toss and chose to bat scoring 84 all out from 44.5 overs. Opener Deonarine Dindyal top-scored with 17, while Dhanesh Persaud supported with 11. Dave Mohabir was the most destructive bowler claiming 5 for 12 while support came from Joshua Walcott, John Persaud and Riyad Latif who took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Georgetown blazed to victory as their openers Ryan Latif and Remo Deonarine scored 32 and 31 respectively to take their team to the victory target of 85 runs, for 1 from 21.4 overs. Dhanesh Persaud was the lone wicket-taker. Georgetown won by 9 wickets.