Yearwood slams maiden century to lift DCC ahead of Bel Air

… GCC, Malteenoes, MYO also in control in two-day clash

SHAMAR Yearwood struck his maiden century to lift Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to first-innings honours against Bel Air RUBiS II when action in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), Noble House Seafoods second-division two-day cricket competition continued yesterday at the Queenstown ground.

Along with DCC, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) had romped to a first-innings lead, while Malteenoes and MYO were also ahead in their clashes.

At the DCC ground, Bel Air won the toss and opted to take first strike, but they were unable to get on top of the pace of national U-19 fast bowler Qumar Torrington, who contributed to their early demise.

The former West Indies U-16 bowler got wickets in his first and second overs to help push the visitors to 3-3 in the third over. Bel Air struggled in the middle and were pegged down at 48-8 before Mohamed Nassir (9) and Shionarine Budhu (28 2×4, 2×6) added 31 runs for the ninth wicket. Budhu and C. Gainnarine (18 3X4s) were able to get the score to 104 before they succumbed in the 20th over.

Torrington, who finished with 4-39 from 10 overs, was supported by left-arm spinner Daniel Mootoo (4-36 from 5.3 overs) who cleaned up the tail and fellow opening bowler Kadeem Paris (2-24 from four overs).

When DCC batted, they pushed a few of their younger batsmen to the fore, but after both Jaden Campbell (12) and Brandan Jaikarran (4) fell; and regular opener Raymond Perez followed, it was Sachin Singh and Alphius Bookie who repaired the innings.

The pair added 58 runs for the fourth wicket, with Singh, who normally scorches the DCC ground, playing a watchful innings. In total, he struck four fours and 43 singles in his 61. Bookie hit three fours and two sixes in a supporting score of 39, but then it was the Yearwood show.

The 16-year-old was particularly aggressive with 11 fours and three sixes. By the close of play with Yearwood not out on 108, DCC opted to declare on 243-6 in 60 overs. Today Bel Air will bat again in an attempt to save the clash.

Also set with a difficult task of saving their match the Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) were trailing in their clash with GCC.

GCC won the toss and opted to take first strike. Led by a half-century from Winston Forrester (53 10×4), the visitors were able to push themselves to 215 before they were bowled out in the 48th over.

Deonarine Seegobin, who had scored 49 (8×4) also got on top of the bowling. However, many of the other batsmen were sent back early, as left-arm spinner Trevon France, who cleaned up the lower order, finished with a 5-45 for the home team. D. Cameron and D. Ramjattan supported with two wickets each.

GYO batsmen did not support their bowlers and only Yeudistir Persaud with 21 (4×4) and Joshua Ramsammy with 14 (3×4) got into double digits, as Stephon Wilson spun his way to four wickets to help restrict the home team to 64 all out in 21 overs.

Fast bowler Carlos La Rose supported with two wickets. GCC then asked the home team to follow-on and at the close of play, they had reached 61-1 off eight overs. Persaud was not out on 16 (3×4) and Jason Sinclair unbeaten on 24 (3×4, 1×6).

At Malteenoes ground, the home team inserted Guyana Defence Force to take first strike. Although skipper Leon Andrews led from the front with a huge half-century, the visitors succumbed for 150 in 41.2 overs. Andrews’ 88 included six fours and five sixes.

Fast bowler Diquan Murray led the charge with the ball with 4-50 from 17 overs, while Delon Dalrymple finished with 2-17 from five overs and off-spinner Akeem Critchlow 3-30 from 9.2 overs.

In reply, Malteenoes were cruising at 116-3. Shemroy Barrington made 41 (5×4, 2×6) and Clarence Baird 26 (2×4, 2×6) while Jeremiah Scott is not out on 22.

At QC ground, MYO were slightly ahead of GNIC. Batting first, Kemraj Ramdeen led MYO to 225 after he scored 53 runs (5×4). Although the skipper bats at the top, he opted to bat at number eight to give his younger players a chance, but his side could not get on top of the bowling of the father-and-son pair of David and Dwayne Dick, who both finished with four wickets.

In reply, GNIC had reached 54-4 by the close of play.