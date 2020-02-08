Let this matter go to arbitration

Dear Editor,

The striking workers of the Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) are in a fight of immense proportion and acknowledge they need support from all Guyanese regardless of geographic location, political or religious persuasion; from civic society and those in and out of government. Whereas this struggle is an industrial action, fighting for workers’ rights, underpinning this is a vicious attack on the sovereignty of Guyana where government and laws do not matter. It is most embarrassing that Guyana approaches its 50th year of Republican Status and as we prepare to celebrate, labour, or at least a section of it, is being treated as second class with their rights trampled on.

The recent unannounced/uninvited visit by PPP MP, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Prime Ministerial Candidate Brigadier (rtd), Mark Phillips to the workers’ encampment site at the Crack in Aroaima, was met with rejection by workers and a supportive community who were unprepared for same. This visit as a result was viewed to be untimely. It also appears as incidental and an afterthought since there was an organised PPP campaign rally in the vicinity. I am sure there was adequate time that notice could have been given to the community and workers.

The struggle of bauxite workers is public knowledge and the least expected is a planned and notified visit on the agenda of leaders seen capable of meeting and respecting the various sensitivities involved. Workers are of the belief they are constantly being taken for granted and disrespected by politicians who all appear to view them and their leaders as unworthy of basic respect and due notification that would result in adequate preparation.

This serves to reiterate that we encourage and welcome Guyanese from all persuasions and associations to stand together as one against Rusal’s intransigence. It is evident that the resolution to this problem cannot be expected from any government, but must come from people’s power.

All that is required to restore a state of normalcy in the bauxite community and Aroiama is for the Department of Labour to move to arbitration on this matter. Again we ask, why isn’t this being done?

Regards,

Leslie Junor

GB&GWU Branch Secretary (BCGI)