Global experts shred Global Witness report

Dear Editor,

BHARRAT Jagdeo, the PPP and all those who embraced the Global Witness (GW) report, including the former presidential adviser, should be embarrassed for associating themselves with a report that turned out to be false. The report has been decimated and shredded by global industry experts as shallow, one-sided, naive, poorly-researched, lacking in facts, and replete with speculation and obscene character attacks.

The report ignores the PPP’s one-per-cent oil profit arrangement, and their giveaway of 600 blocks in its initial contract with ExxonMobil, as well as Bharrat Jagdeo’s attempts to give away part of Essequibo to Venezuela. The PPP is the most unpatriotic political entity in Guyana, and poses an existential threat to Guyana’s national security. Yet, this report is pregnant with misinformation and subterfuge, that the APNU+AFC Coalition doesn’t have Guyana’s interest at heart – a reckless, crackpot assumption!

The GW report should be rubbished as a fraudulent concoction of misinformation, malicious innuendo and unsubstantiated political attacks on Guyana government officials. They calculated that it would have damaged the APNU+AFC Coalition government to help the communist PPP win the election. But the effect has been the reverse. It has further galvanised coalition forces and supporters who see similar motives to the PPP’s failed no-confidence motion.

The all-caucasian European socialists who run GW don’t have the interest of Guyanese at heart. To them, we’re mostly the sons and daughters of former slaves and indentured labourers who are collectively expendable as they pursue their quest to change the world order to become more climate friendly. They want Guyanese to remain poor while they trot around the world in yachts and private jets to promote their anti-drilling agenda.

Guyana’s development is not GW’s agenda. Therefore, how dare Bharrat Jagdeo, the PPP and other anti-government saboteurs bring these extremist, anti-development crusaders and global anarchists to our country to attack our government and try to influence the outcome of our elections?

Let us demonstrate our rejection of the fraudulent Global Witness report, as well as our outrage at this invasion of Guyana’s sovereignty and insult to our collective national intelligence by turning out in record numbers on March 2, 2020 to vote for President David Granger and the APNU+AFC Coalition.

Regards,

Rickford Burke