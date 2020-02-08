Duo charged for murder of alleged ‘cattle thief’

TWO Berbice residents were, on Friday, remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a joint murder charge.

Gobin Balram, 60, a farmer, and Jerry Pirtam, 25, a labourer, both of Number 65 Village, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and were not required to plead to the capital offence of murder. Particulars of the charge stated that on January 30, 2020, at Number 67 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne, they murdered Parmanand Lakram called “Bachan”. Both men were unrepresented.

Police prosecutor told the court that on the day in question, Lakram’s body was found at #67 Village Backdam. The police were contacted and an investigation was launched and Balram and Pirtam were arrested.

Reports are that Lakram’s two friends were hiding in some nearby bushes, when they saw Balram and Pirtam shoot Lakram over a stolen cow. The men then reported the matter. The firearm along with some spent shells were also recovered at the scene.

Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the men to prison and adjourned the matter until February 25, 2020. The matter was transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court. Balram, after hearing his return date, said, “Madam, can you give me an earlier date. I have cattle and other things to look after.” But the magistrate maintained her ruling.