Bowlers help set platform for interesting 3rd Day

… Jaguars trail by 47, Scorpions 50-3 2nd innings

By Clifton Ross

IT WAS an interesting second day of action as Jamaica Scorpions bowlers gave their side some hope, while Guyana Jaguars should fancy their current position going into Day 3.

Guyana, who were 17-0 at stumps on Day 1 and 170 runs behind after Jamaica made 187 in their 1st innings, were eventually bowled out for 190 in 83.1 overs on Day 2.

The Champs’ batting was kept quiet as Chandrapaul Hemraj (38), Chris Barnwell (34), Veerasammy Permaul (35) and Raymon Reifer (33) all made starts but failed to convert.

On a day where bowling was the X-factor for both teams, Scorpions spinners Jaime Merchant (3-37) and Patrick Harty (3-30) led the way as pacer Derval Green snapped up two big wickets in his spell, 2-29.

Despite staring at a deficit, the Champs will feel comfort in knowing that Jamaica managed to build a slight lead at the cost of three top-order wickets.

At stumps, Scorpions were 50-3 with Guyanese Assad Fudadin set to resume on 13. Fudadin was forced to watch as his skipper and partner at the top, John Campbell, smashed 31 off 30 with two fours and two sixes before being trapped by off-spinner Kevin Sinclair.

The wizard Permaul then brought about the swift demise of Nicholson Gordon (1) and first-innings hero Jermaine Blackwood (0), rocking the visitors in the final session before stumps.

Earlier, Peter Salmon (1-54), knocked over Tagenarine Chanderpaul (5), who added just two runs to his overnight score after facing 47 deliveries, hitting a four.

Rain intervened for a few minutes and upon resumption Leon Johnson (6) stroked a sweet four through the off-side to get his confidence going.

The Champs then suffered double blows when Johnson shot himself in the leg as he chose to leave a delivery from Green which swung and crashed into the stumps.

Hemraj then gave his wicket away when he gifted gully with a simple catch as Green bagged two huge scalps to pull things back, leaving Guyana to ponder on their lunchtime score of 62-3.

The afternoon session resumed with Barnwell and Vishaul Singh (22) in a tricky situation despite a relatively low first-innings target.

The latter pair were then removed by Merchant following the break, but a lower-order passage of calmness brought about by Reifer and Permaul saw the champs cleaning the slate by creating a lead.

Permaul hit six fours while Reifer returned to action after being clear for a concussion to smash a six and two fours to end not out.

Action continues today from 10:00hrs.