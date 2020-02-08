A factual response to a sensational story

Dear Editor,

I respond to an article published in the Friday February 7, 2020 edition of the Kaieteur News headlined “Standoff escalates at RUSAL, workers chase Edghill, Phillips, defy Police, block Berbice River.”

We in the PPP/C conducted a three-day outreach in the Ituni, Kwakwani and Upper Berbice River Areas which saw an unprecedented turnout. Residents at every location visited to listen to the PPP/C message and to engage as we prepare for the March 2020 General and Regional Elections.

After conducting 13 successful public and community engagements during the three days, we made an impromptu stop at the site of the river blockage, to hear from the workers who were already gathered at the location. We had earlier heard of the reports of a standoff between the police and the dismissed workers. We went merely to observe and listen to the concerns of the affected persons.

On arrival at the waterfront in the Landersville area, we engaged in one-on-one conversations with various individuals, in the process of those engagements we were heckled by a small group of persons wearing APNU/AFC t-shirts and waving flags. This outburst began when a known PNC leader told the people not to listen to Edghill and Phillips.

It is my belief that workers have a right to protest when they feel aggrieved and solutions seems not forthcoming. Any responsible government must hold companies/employers accountable and ensure that our laws are upheld at all times. This was said repeatedly to the workers that listened while the PNC/APNU/AFC mobilised band sought to distract from this engagement. Having completed our observation and engagement we peacefully departed.

Regards,

Bishop Juan A Edghill