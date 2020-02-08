8th Milo schools football launched

… Tournament to begin on February 15

SCHOOLS Football returns on February 15 when the Milo U-18 tournament kicks off at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The 8th instalment of the widely popular schools football tournament was launched yesterday in the boardroom of Milo’s parent company, Beepats.

Giving the opening remarks at yesterday’s launch, Petra organisation co-Director Troy Mendonca contended that the event has come a long way under the stewardship of Milo.

“I really want to express our thanks and thank you for the confidence from the Beepats Company for coming on board,” he said.

The Petra boss also said, “I would like to emphasise the concept that the Petra organisation has. Once football is being played on the field, everything else comes into play.”

According to Mendonca, “We can clearly identify some of youngsters who are excelling now because they came through the programme.”

The MoE also represents a major part of the tournament as was outlined by Lorraine Barker-King, the Administrator of Allied Arts.

“The MoE is always pleased to associate with Petra. It is important that our children are exposed to all aspects of sport, and physical education is one part of this,” she added.

In the absence of president Wayne Forde, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) was represented by Bryan Joseph who contended that “currently, we are finalising our departure for the U-20 boys and it is important to note that members of that tournament will return to that Milo tournament,” he said.

Brand manager of Milo, Shelona David, stated, “We at Beepats are always happy to be a part of events of this nature and I must say that it is an anticipated event.”

In giving the closing remarks, director Chris Beepat contended that for the past seven years, the tournament has been an excellent way of promoting youth development.

“Sports can also bring about intangible benefits to schools and communities,” he concluded.

Approximately $4M was pumped into the 2020 edition of the U-18 tournament which will start on February 15 and continue on Saturdays and Sundays for 10 weeks.

The 24 teams will be competing for a $400 000 first prize which will go towards any project for the winning school; second-place will get $200 000; third-place $100 000 and $50 000 for fourth place.

The participating schools are Bishops’ High, South Ruimveldt, New Central, Cummings Lodge, Carmel, Golden Grove, St Stanislaus College, Christ Church, St John’s College, Marian Academy, Charlestown, East Ruimveldt, St Joseph, Canje, Christianbrug-Wismar, Annandale, President’s College, Golden Grove, Ann’s Grove, Uitvlugt, Vergenoegen and Friendship.

North Ruimveldt are a standby team.