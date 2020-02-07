Sumner and Hall emerge Junior Soca, Calypso Monarchs

THE Junior Soca and Calypso competitions concluded last Saturday evening in the township of Lethem, with 17-year-old Relon Sumner and 18-year-old Omaiah Hall emerging as the two monarchs, respectively.

Sumner, who hails from the mining town of Linden and is visually impaired, told ‘The Buzz’ that he has been singing for five years, and had no fear entering the competition. And neither did he doubt that he can be the winner.

He feels great knowing that he won, since this was the very first time he’d tried singing a Soca song. It was also his very first time entering the competition.

“I feel really great, because I’m into Dancehall music. And to know that it was the first time for everything, and I won, I feel good. But I rehearsed a lot, so I went in prepared,” the young man said.

Coming in the other places behind Sumner were Akeem Alexandar, Faith Corrica, and Jada Harry.

Meanwhile, Hall, the Calypso Champion, said that she is overwhelmed with joy.

“I prayed for this; I really did pray for this, and I worked really hard to win,” she said, adding: “I went out there and give my all, and I came out successful. I’m really happy that I got the support from my mom and loved ones out there with me.”

Coming in second, third and fourth place respectively were Reshaun Whyte, Chisara James and Akeem Alexander.

Both Junior winners are now preparing to take on the seniors in their semifinals this Sunday in Bartica. If through to the next round, the Juniors will take on the challenge to be the Senior champions as well.

To this regard, Sumner said that he is aiming to make history.

“In the senior competition,” he said, “there are a lot of big artistes in there; some that I was watching since I’m small. Now, instead of meeting them and shaking their hands, I will be competing with them, and that is an honour. I have no fear though, I’m looking to make history as the first person to win both junior and senior monarchs.”

Hall expressed similar sentiments, saying that it is her dream to win, and to ‘shock out’ the seniors. Not that the first part of the dream has come true, and she is the Junior winner, she is ready to take on the ‘big guns’ for the senior title.