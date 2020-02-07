Freedom Family strikes again 

-New party concept being introduced on Mash day

Prominent promoter, Marlon Jacobs who heads the promotional company ‘Freedom Family’, is at it again, bringing yet another event for his Guyanese supporters.

This new event is dubbed ‘Drink, drunk, lie down, and is set for February 23, at GFC Ground starting from 15:00hrs and ends at 22:00hrs.

In an interview with ‘The Buzz’, Jacobs said this will be his first day time event that will be held in Guyana and will be guaranteed fun as all of his other events.

For years he has been successfully executing parties and events with creative concepts, throughout the Caribbean and the US, including Friends with Benefits, Drinks Ice Soca, Liquorish for Soca, and his recent addition, GOAT, which is his birthday celebration.

Jacobs said every year he looks for new ways to please his supporters, hence the reason he brought this activity. This one he says is a day time Mashramani celebration just after the parade ends on the street.

“DDL is the first of its kind, and we expecting to attract thousands of patrons that will be in the vicinity for the 50th mash parade. Patrons can expect endless drinks specials, a sexy ambience everything will be on point,” the young promoter said.

Early bird tickets are $2,000 available at Digicel by Stabroek, Shortboss Boutique on Orange Walk, Chasers Clothing, Grill Kings and Unruly Taste on Fifth Street Alberttown.