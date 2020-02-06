Tuschen romp to 10-wicket win against New Mosque in Inter-Jamaat cricket

TUSCHEN Train Station Masjid made light work of New Mosque when the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO), Trophy Stall Inter-Jamaat 10-over Softball Cricket competition continued recently, at the MYO ground on Woolford Avenue.

New Mosque won the toss and batted first. Led by openers Amil Ally (25 runs) and Rahim Alli (19 runs) they pushed the score to 91-4. Mohamed Omar was the pick of the bowlers for Tuschen with two wickets.

Needing to score at 9.2 runs per over to claim a win, Tuschen Train Station blasted their way to the target in 4.2 overs without losing a wicket. Imtiaz Hack slammed an even 50, while Riaz Khan supported with 42.

Meanwhile, in an all-LBI battle, LBI A team won the toss and batted first, but they were in early trouble as Carl Spencer took three wickets in the second over. Rash shots caused the wickets to tumble, but the A-team managed to finish their innings on 93-8.

Gary Khan made 31 and Zaman Ally 14. Spencer picked up 3-17 and Puran Deokaran 2-16 for LBI-B.

When LBI-B batted, they lost captain Safraz Ally in the first over for one run.

Nevertheless, led by Randy Narine, the side were able to overhaul the score in 8.4 overs. They did lose four wickets in the process, and it could have been more, since Narine was dropped at long off on 19, but he made use of his chance and scored a day’s high 64 not out to see his team home. Imran Khan supported with an unbeaten 14.

Akram Bacchus was the pick of the bowlers with 2-14 runs.

The number of scheduled matches was reduced, since Diamond New Scheme Masjid failed to turn up, which resulted in Hague Masjid and LBI-B gaining walkovers victories.