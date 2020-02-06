Rotary Club of Georgetown facilitates medical outreach

THE Rotary Club of Georgetown facilitated a medical outreach at the Blake Primary School on Sunday February 2, 2020. The outreach, which catered to 200 adults and children from the East Bank Essequibo, provided health care in the areas of paediatric, optometry, gynaecology, and cardiology, as well as general checkups including blood pressure and glucose testing.

In a press release, the organisation related that, “The goals of this outreach were to provide health care by professionals for free, to improve the primary health of the community outside of Georgetown by promoting health literacy, healthier lifestyles, and general well-being.”

The medical team related that a general observation from the medical team is that many residents from that area suffer from hypertension (high blood pressure), a non-communicable disease, which is of concern in the Caribbean Region.

The Rotary Club stated that it will make it its duty to execute, on a regular basis, medical outreaches throughout Guyana.

Rotary is an international non-profit organisation comprising business and professional persons united in service to the community, under the motto, “Service above Self.’

Rotary’s service is focused in six broad categories being: Disease Prevention and Treatment, Water and Sanitation, Maternal and Child Health, Basic Education and Literacy, Peace and Conflict Resolution and Economics and Community Development.