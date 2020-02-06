Republic Bank plugs $3M into Pan-O-Rama

AS Guyana gears up to celebrate its 50th Republic Anniversary, Republic Bank Guyana Limited (RBL) on Wednesday morning presented the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport with a cheque for $3M to sponsor one of the most highly anticipated events of the Mashramani season, Pan-O-Rama.

Minister of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, expressed immense pleasure at the handing-over ceremony held in the ministry’s boardroom.

“I am indeed happy to have the Republic Bank Guyana limited making this continued commitment to pan music in Guyana; it has been 12 years since they have been doing this; there is no doubt that it has contributed significantly to what I might refer to as the revival of pan music in Guyana… we are looking forward for a bigger and better pan celebration for this golden jubilee and this only so possible because of the unwavering support from Republic Bank sponsorship and on behalf of the government I want to thank Republic bank.,” he noted.

Minister Norton added that the ministry recently concluded a workshop, where 11 young Guyanese—including a female participant— had the opportunity to make their own steel pans; The minister further stated that some 20 steel pans were donated to schools across the country and there have been a significant number of entries in the band category for this year’s competition.

The event, which will be a two-day extravaganza, will see performances from various bands, including solos and duos, competing for the top prize.

On February 13 at the Theatre Guild, the Pan Minors will have their competition, and on Feb 16, the large bands will take over the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall for their competition.