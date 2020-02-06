Man remanded for fatally stabbing twin brother

A 44-year-old who fatally stabbed his twin brother during an argument, was on Wednesday remanded to prison for manslaughter.

Edley Kennedy Jacobs appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weaver at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the charge.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Edley on February 2, 2020, at Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara, unlawfully killed his brother Winford Jacobs.

The defendant was remanded to prison until March 3, 2020.

According to reports, on the day in question, Edley, his child’s mother and his brother were walking on the Soesdyke public road after imbibing alcohol.

It is alleged that an argument ensued between Winford and Edley, which quickly turned into a physical confrontation.

Winford reportedly attacked Edley with a bottle. Edley, who was armed with a knife, dealt Winford two stabs about his body after which he (Winford) collapsed on the said public road.

Winford was found lying on the southern parapet of the Soesdyke public road; he was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Edley was subsequently arrested and charged.