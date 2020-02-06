Leacock/Beaton win Men’s Doubles final in Trophy Stall tennis

LEYLAND Leacock and top junior player Jordan Beaton won the Men’s Doubles final after a two-hour exciting battle against Andre Lopes and Sandeep Chand on Wednesday evening at the Le Resouvenir Tennis Court on the East Coast of Demerara, to culminate the Trophy Stall Tennis Competition.

Leacock, who was one of three coaches participating in the final, copped his second title after having won the Men’s 35-years-and-over Doubles title over the weekend.

In the latest clash, Beaton played a measured game and came up with some big shots, which kept their experienced opponents at bay especially in the first set.

The match was tied at 2-2 before Leacock/Beaton secured a break, which they consolidated into a 4-2 lead. Chand/Lopes broke serve to come within 4-3 and 40-0 on serve, before losing the next four points to surrender the game and eventually the set 6-3.

The second set was also a close affair with Lopes/Chand switching up tactics and the pace of the game, as they forced a third set after securing a break at 4-4, after which Chand served out the set at love to win 6-4.

The super tiebreak decider was an up-and-down affair with Chand/Lopes riding the momentum to go ahead 4-1 before the score was tied up at 6. Good serving by Leacock and a perfectly-placed lob from Beaton then allowed the eventual winners to take the title 10-6.

Ronald Murray, who had won the Men’s 35-year-and-over doubles with Leacock, had also won the Mixed Doubles final with Fiona Bushell.