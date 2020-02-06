Hetmyer fitness retest set for February 14

WEST Indies star batsman Shimron Hetmyer is to redo a fitness test next Friday (February 14) after failing the first test conducted by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The left-hander reported for training yesterday having not reported on Wednesday as the Guyana team held final practice session for the Professional Cricket League (PCL) four-day game against the Jamaica Scorpions.

When the news broke on Tuesday that the Guyanese, along with Evin Lewis, was dropped from the side, the hope was that he would be drafted into the Guyana team for the upcoming regional match.

However, Sanasie explained that it is customary when cricketers return from International duty, they are to report to their territorial boards, something Hetmyer failed to do upon return from the Ireland series.

As such, the Guyanese was not considered for selection into the Guyana team for the Jamaica Scorpions clash which began yesterday at the Providence stadium.

However, Sanaise cleared up the situation, saying, “Hetmyer has since reported for training and he is getting ready to redo his fitness test which is set for next Friday.”

He noted that the Guyanese will be hard at work ahead of the test.