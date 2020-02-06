Former presidents head slate for GMR&SC election

TWO former presidents of Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) have been nominated by members to take the top seat once again as the organisation gets ready to host elections next Monday.

Aaron Bethune and Mahendra Boodhoo, both of whom are racers have emerged as contenders along with a third slate which has Rameez Mohamed in the presidential seat.

Bethune, president from 2009 to 2011 returned to Guyana recently after work had taken him abroad, while Mahendra Boodhoo was president in 2016 and an active voice in the sport.

While Mohamed has been president for the past two years, he has indicated to Sportshubgy that he will pull his slate due to the work of the GMR&SC presidency clashing with his business commitments.

Mohamed has also thrown support behind Boodhoo for the presidency.

In the coming days, we are expected to outline plans on the way forward for the sport.