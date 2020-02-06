Dominant Wiggins named Student Athlete-of-the-Week at Munroe College

… makes career-high steals

ALTHOUGH he is a freshman, Guyana’s senior basketball player Kevon Wiggins is turning heads at Munroe College (Bronx Campus).

For his recent dominant performance on the court, he was named Male Student Athlete-of-the-Week on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Wiggins stormed to a career-high nine steals to help his team to their fourth consecutive victory when they tackled the Bronx Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) league.

The guard was all over the court and proved extremely important to the side in their victory.

Along with his steals, he scored 13 points (three shots from downtown), pulled down seven rebounds and made five assists in the close 78-76 win.

The 19-year-old told the Guyana Chronicle that he was focussed on the defensive aspect of his game and making stops, since his opponents were up to the challenge.

In his 16 games so far this season (since November), the Berbician has constantly improved. Overall, he is averaging 16.1 points. He is shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from the three-point line.

For 2020, the youngster has had seven consecutive games with 10 or more points. His three 30-plus games have helped to push his average for this year to 22.8 points per game.

The 6’3” sharp shooter had shot 37 threes this season – 26 of them have been scored in 2020.

Overall, he has scored 257 points, 27 steals, 28 assists and 58 rebounds.

Last night he was expected to play again for his college.