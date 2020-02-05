Fudadin backs Scorpions to bring the sting against defending champs

By Clifton Ross

ASSAD Fudadin, Jamaica Scorpions opener, said he’s thrilled to be back home and playing on his erstwhile home ground, as his team seek an uprising when they tackle the defending champs at Providence as today’s 4th Round bowls off.

An ex-Guyana Jaguars/West Indies Test batsman, Fudadin told Chronicle Sport on the eve of Round 4’s battle that he and his team were poised as they prepare to compete with the champs over the next four days.

The stylish left-hander, who was one of the seniors in the Jaguars side during their early years of success, then took his skills to Jamaica where he has been one of the key batsmen in the Scorpions franchise in both formats over the past few seasons.

Upon his return to familiar territory, the Berbician said he was ecstatic to have another knock on his old turf. “Honestly it’s always good to be home, I’m happy to be here again because I haven’t played in a while on this ground. So right now I’m just looking forward for another opportunity to showcase my talent out here”.

The Scorpions have endured a mixed season so far, playing well as a team but lacking the killer edge needed to pull off big wins against strong teams. Speaking on the approach needed against the red-hot champs, Fudadin stated that his team just need to get a couple of wins under their belt and he believes that they can be a formidable force against the Jaguars.

“I would say we need to focus on batting, bowling and fielding, we need to be a bit more patient and I think we could stand a chance once we’re a little more patient and thoughtful as we try to execute. It’s hard to lose two good players (Rovman Powell and Brandon King Windies duties), but the replacement guys are capable of doing the job and we have full confidence in them.” Fudadin added.

A slightly weakened Jamaican team could be easy picking for Guyana who wrapped up a clinical thrashing of the-then No.1, Trinidad Red Force. However, the Guyanese was adamant that they have learnt much and will be keen on enforcing their lessons going forward.

“I’m not going to say things haven’t gone well, because we had two good games and we have been playing very good cricket. I think we just need to string together a few wins now. We were a bit off against Barbados but there were also some positives coming out of that that we can take into this match,” ended the opener.

Meanwhile, the visitors engaged in a healthy net session yesterday afternoon at Providence as they looked to get themselves fine-tuned ahead of today’s start to the round, which is scheduled to bowl off from 10:00hrs.