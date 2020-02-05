Four schools benefit from Education and Public Telecommunications ministries’ football donation

CHARLESTOWN Secondary School, Annandale Secondary School, Mackenzie High School and the Dr Desrey Fox-Caesar Secondary School were the recipients of a quantity of football gear and equipment yesterday, compliments of the Ministry of Education, through a partnership with the Ministry of Public Telecommunications.

Minister of Education, Dr the Hon. Nicolette Henry; Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton; president of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde; officers of the Unit of Allied Arts, as well as students and teachers of the receiving schools were all present at the ceremony which was held at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

According to Minister Henry, football provides maximum physical exercise and like any sport it also provides many health benefits for children.

“It’s a physically demanding game that offers an opportunity for players to improve their speed, agility, strength, hand-eye coordination and overall cardiovascular endurance,” Minister Henry noted.

She said that the Ministry is cognizant that providing academics is merely a percentage of creating the ideal student, but opportunities for a healthy lifestyle, morals, values and discipline are extremely important.

Noting that the Government of Guyana is adamant that young people must be given the best opportunities to develop their potentials, Minister Henry also pointed out that “the decade of development aims at more than socio-economic improvements but entails holistic development for all Guyanese.”

Meanwhile, Minister Norton related that while the government is pushing education as its main agenda, the administration has recognised the importance of sports and the benefits of promoting a society of healthier and better rounded individuals.

As such, he added that investments in sports are always worthy. Further, he said that it is the government’s intention and his Ministry’s mandate to improve and enhance sports infrastructure throughout the country.

“In addition to our new synthetic tracks being constructed in Berbice and Linden we have also invested heavily and will continue to invest in the development of sports grounds and playfields in almost every community. We want to ensure that our children and youths have the facilities they need to not only be physically active and have fun, but to also prepare and practise for competitions that will propel any professional sports aspirations they may have,” Minister Norton said.

President of GFF, Wayne Forde, in his remarks said that the federation has realised that the best return on football investment is in the school environment. He told the gathering that when schoolchildren are given an opportunity to play sports, they learn to respect rules, play in a team setting, to win, to lose, and other life skills to become a productive adult.