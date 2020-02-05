Fitness Express, Samuel Hardy are main sponsors of Mr Linden Classic/Novices Bodybuilding

LEADING supplements provider Fitness Express and Samuel Hardy of Linden are the main sponsors of this month’s Mr Linden Classic and Novices Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships, which are jointly set for the LICHAS Hall in Linden.

The events, set for next Saturday (February 15), are the first on the calendar for the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF).

According to the federation’s president, Keavon Bess, he is elated with the support.

In a comment, he thanked both Mr Jamie McDonald from Fitness Express and Mr Hardy for their contributions.

So far, some 25 athletes, both males and females, have confirmed their participation for the competitions.

In an effort to spread the sport across the country, Bess feels that the Mr Linden Classic is a positive step.

“The Mr Linden Classic will also share the stage with the Novices Championship. That’s a new competition to boost the interest of the sport in Linden.”

The event is scheduled to start at 19:00hrs and price of admission is $1 000.

After the two competitions, the executives have planned a similar event for Berbice.

At a date to be announced, the GBBFF will host an Intermediate Championship and the Mr Berbice Classic.

Additionally, the highly anticipated Senior Championships, which will see the country’s top bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts battle for the Mr Guyana, Mr Physique and Ms Bikini titles, will be held in July this year.

At least one international trip is also planned for 2020.

The GBBFF will field a team to the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships which is set for Colombia later this year. While the athletes compete on stage, a few officials will represent the federation at the CAC Congress, with the objective of presenting a bid to host the popular event in 2022.