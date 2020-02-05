Bartica plumber in critical condition after attack

A 21-year-old plumber employed at the Mazaruni Prison was almost beaten to death in the Bartica Arcade, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni), Thursday evening.

The man was identified as Akeel Douglas of Second Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo. His attacker was only identified as “Charlie.”

Police confirmed that the incident occurred on Thursday at 19:20 hrs in the vicinity of “Limpy stall” located in the Bartica Arcade.

Reports indicated that Douglas, after he finished his work on the aforementioned day, visited ‘Limpy’s stall’ where he was sitting for a while.

“The man approached him and they had a misunderstanding over where Douglas was seated and he get up from the chair, shortly after Charlie lash him to his head from behind; he then ran away towards ‘Fat man’ stall where he fall down and the man end up dropping more lashes to his head with a piece of something and he beat out,” one eyewitness said.

Douglas later returned home and was escorted to the Bartica Public Hospital where he was admitted.

Police said the matter is under investigation.