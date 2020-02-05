Ace Warriors survive GYO in drawn two-day cricket

ACE WARRIORS were able to hold on for a draw over the weekend in their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) two-day Noble House Seafoods second-division battle against home team Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO).

On Saturday, GYO had batted first and scored 272-7 before they declared. Darshan Persaud led the attack with 61 (7×4, 1×6) not out, while Chris Deonarine scored 51 (8×4, 1×6) and Joshua Ramsammy 46.

Bowling for Ace Warriors Mark Cumberbatch claimed 3-44.

The visitors did not find their footing in the middle as Demeter Cameron grabbed 5-23 to help restrict the side to 81. Divesh Ramjattan supported with 2-9.

After a late start on Sunday (due to early morning rain seeping onto the pitch), GYO looked to build on their 191-run lead. Led by Jason Sinclair, the home team paced themselves to 225-6 to extend their lead to 416 runs. The wicket-keeping batsman Sinclair led the second innings with 101 unbeaten runs (17×4, 1×6), while Deonarine added his second half-century with an even 50.

Bowling for Ace Warriors, D. Lall took 3-40.

The visitors were then tasked with keeping their wickets intact for the remaining overs and they barely did, given that they were struggling on 128-9 from 39 overs when play ended.

White led the way with 40, while Cumberbatch made an unbeaten 30.

Bowling for GYO, Ramjattan finished with 3-24, while Cameron took 2-14.