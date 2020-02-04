Trophy Stall Men’s Doubles final set for this evening

THE Men’s Doubles final of the ongoing Trophy Stall Tennis competition is scheduled for this evening at the Le Resouvenir Tennis Court on the East Coast of Demerara, between Leyland Leacock/Jordan Beaton against Andre Lopes/Sandeep Chand.

Both pairs claimed crushing victories in the semi-finals of the competition last weekend.

Leacock and top junior Beaton eased past the pair of 16-year-olds Joshua Kalekyezi and Viraj Sharma 6-2, 6-1. In the other semis, Lopes and Chand were able to get past Javed Khan and Kevin Mattai by a similar 6-2, 6-1 margin.

Kalekeyzi and Sharma reached the semis after disposing of David Longe and Rafael Nunez 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinal. Khan and Mattai had defeated the father and son pair of Surendra Khayyam and Adesh Khayyam 6-1, 6-1.

MIXED DOUBLES FINAL

Meanwhile, Ronald Murray and Fiona Bushell were able to see off the challenge from renowned squash players Nicolette Fernandes and Kristian Jeffrey in the Mixed Doubles final.

According to information from the Guyana Tennis Association, the squash pair played with lots of energy, but they could not match the “big serving and superior net-play of their opponents” on Sunday afternoon.

The game ended 6-3, 6-1.

The win was the second for Murray in the space of two days after he had won the men’s Over-35 Doubles title with Leacock on Friday.