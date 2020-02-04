Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Foundation recognises Linden academics

THREE Linden students who were successful at last year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations were honoured by the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Foundation.

The organisation handed a monetary donation to the trio at the Kingdom Style Restaurant in Haynes Mall, Amelia’s Ward, last Saturday.

The Organising Secretary of the Linden Chapter of the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Foundation, Mr Kevin Dejonge said that while the sport of football was where Mr Richmond would have been highly regarded, being Linden’s first national player, the foundation was also mindful of the academic performances of the young residents in Linden.

He said that the students who all attend Queen’s College in Georgetown and were recognised are Jasmine Simpson aged 12 of 126 One Mile Wismar, Ravi Rayman 12 of 838 Redwood Crescent, Mackenzie and Taniya Spencer also aged 12, of 27 Danjou Alley Christianburg, Wismar, Linden.

Dejonge told them that the late Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond was an all-round athlete who did well also in academics. Dejonge said, “The Screw Richmond organisation has decided to honour those three children, who were successful at the National Grade Six Assessment examinations or Common Entrance Examinations, and we are hoping what we are doing, would inspire them to grab these opportunities with both hands.”

Every year the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Foundation organises a Linden Under-18 Schools football championship in memory of the former top national footballer.