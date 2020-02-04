Bartica plumber hospitalised following attack

A 21-year old Bartica resident was hospitalised on Monday at the Cuyuni-Mazaruni town after he sustained head injuries following an attack by another man.

Injured is Akeel Douglas of Second Avenue,Bartica. The attack occurred around 19:00hrs on Monday in the Bartica Arcade.

Reports are that the victim finished working and went to a stall at the arcade where he was sitting for a while, when the suspect approached him.The men had a misunderstanding over where the victim was seated.

Douglas decided to move from the area but he was attacked from behind by the suspect who hit him to his head with an unknown object.The injured man tried to run from the scene towards another stall but fell to the ground and the suspect attacked him once more, hitting him to his head with the object.

The victim was later taken to the Bartica Hospital by a relative.He was admitted in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident.