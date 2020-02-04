Banks DIH recognises District 10’s dominance at ‘Nationals’

BEVERAGE giant Bank DIH has recognised the outstanding showing by Upper Demerara/Kwakwani District 10 at the National Schools’ Athletics, Swimming, Cycling and Teachers championship, after they successfully captured their fifth successive, overall title last year at the Leonora Track and Field Centre in West Demerara.

Taking time out last Friday when the annual Banks DIH Shareholders Meeting was taken to the Mining Town of Linden, District 10’s Sports Committee Chairperson Mrs Carmen Small received a plaque from Banks DIH Managing Director and Chairman Clifford Reis during the meeting last Friday in Linden.

Small expressed thanks for the acknowledgment by the company and promised that District 10 will continue to perform at their best at these annual championships for schools across Guyana.