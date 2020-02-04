Back-to-back R&R cycling meets billed for weekend

… Cycling action will be sponsored by R&R International

THE 28th edition of the company’s sponsorship will feature both an 11-race circuit programme and a road race component.

The event, organised by National cycling coach, Hassan Mohamed will see the best in the country turn out to the inner circuit of the National Park for the 11-race programme on Saturday.

Romello Crawford is the reigning champion after finishing the 35-lap Schoolboys and Invitational feature race in one hour, 43 minutes 14 seconds. Also set to defend their title in the event are Sherwin Sampson (Juveniles), Jaikaran Sukhai (Veterans U-50), Kennard Lovell (Veterans Over-50) and Jaheim Henry (BMX 12-14 years).

On Sunday, the riders will then head to West Demerara where they will pedal off at Schoonord from 08.00hrs and head to Bushy Park, before returning to the starting point in pursuit of the checkered flag to complete the 40-mile journey.

Paul DeNobrega won last year’s Open category in one hour, 37 minutes, 15 seconds while Sampson won the Juveniles division, Hector Edwards Jr the Mountain Bike category and Alex Mendes the Veterans group.

Jacob Rambarran of R&R is expected witness the action and be on hand to help with the distribution of prizes.