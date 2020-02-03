National Park back to normalcy after bee invasion forced closure

NATIONAL Park officials have confirmed that bee experts have located and eliminated the bee nest that caused the closure of the facility on Saturday.

In an advisory to the media on Sunday, notice was given of the updated position. However, while the release advised that the facility would be reopened “no later than 1:30 pm on Sunday, February 02, 2020”, the National Park was still inaccessible to the public when this publication visited the facility around 16.30hrs yesterday.

The main gates to the Park were locked; there were no visible signs of activity and persons visiting the park were turned back by security personnel stationed at the gate.

On Saturday, the Protected Area Commission (PAC) decided to close the park to the public, citing an invasion of bees as the reason.

It is not clear if this is the first time such an occurrence is recorded at the National Park.

The National Park houses a number of clubs and companies such as the Let’s Dance, the National Dance Company, the National School of Dance and many others.

Hundreds of persons also use the facility on a daily basis to exercise and perform extracurricular activity.