Gold Board opens office at Port Kaituma

The Guyana Gold Board (GGB) on Monday opened a new office at Port Kaituma,Barima-Waini in response to a request from small miners for its services in the area, the entity said.

According to the GGB,this is the third office it has opened in keeping with a commitment to make its services more accessible to small miners in remote areas of Guyana.

The new office is located in the building that houses the Guyana Bank For Trade and Industry (GBTI) at Turn Basin, Port Kaituma, and will provide similar services to those offered in Georgetown including, testing and buying gold. Since Port Kaituma is a hub for small miners plying their trade in Region One, the office will serve as a central access point of services to persons in the mining community and from surrounding areas. The GGB is also continuing to provide services at its locations in Georgetown and Bartica, as well as, through mobile offices in selected areas.