Farmer charged with murders of Number 63 Beach hotel proprietor,employee

By Malika Edmonds

One month after the bodies of a Canadian-based Guyanese and his employee were found at the Number 63 Beach hotel, a farmer was today charged in connection with the brutal murder of the two men.

Alvin Dreuan, 46, a farmer of Number 65 village,Corentyne made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the capital offence of murder. Dreuan appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Particulars of the charge stated that, between December 19, 2019, and December 27, 2019, at Sun Splash Hotel,Number 63 beach,East Berbice, Corentyne, he murdered Vivekanand Narpatty and Harry Persaud Prashad.

During the court hearing, the Police Prosecutor was not in possession of the file.

Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded Dreuan to prison. The matter was then adjourned until February 12, 2020, and transferred to the Number 51 Village Magistrates’ Court.

Narpatty, 71, and Prashad, 58, sustained multiple injuries, including broken bones and blunt trauma about there bodies in the moments prior to to their death.

That, coupled with the missing body parts, confirmed investigators’ suspicions that the men were tortured before they met their demise.

Reports are that the police is still undertaking investigations into the matter and at least one other person is expected to be charged in connection with the matter.